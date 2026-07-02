Neumann honours Bon Scott’s 80th birthday with limited edition U 47 fet microphone

The microphone that defined a generation.

Neumann has unleashed the U 47 fet Bon Scott Edition, a strictly limited run of 300 microphones worldwide that captures the very essence of AC/DC’s legendary frontman.

This collector’s masterpiece honours the very microphone that immortalised Scott’s gritty, powerhouse vocals on classics like ‘Let There Be Rock,’ with producers Harry Vanda and George Young famously choosing the U 47 fet for its ability to slice through roaring guitars without losing an ounce of attitude.

The special edition arrives in a striking matte black finish bearing Scott’s signature, housed in an exclusive wooden presentation box with a collector’s booklet featuring Vanda’s personal reflections.

Beyond the rock-star aesthetic, Neumann demonstrates its commitment to the music community by donating a portion of proceeds to Support Act Australia, offering vital assistance to artists and industry workers in need.

Launching globally on July 9, what would have been Scott’s 80th birthday, this limited-edition microphone stands as both a world-class recording tool and a poignant celebration of one of Australia’s greatest rock icons.

Looking for more info? Check out the product page.