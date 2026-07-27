New Music Radar: Mama No Likey, Seeing Violet, Reuben Dwyer and more!

Pick up the phone, your new favourite band is calling.

We’ve got pop, rock, rap, and everything in between!

It doesn’t matter what your music taste is, you’ll find something to add to your playlist here.

Mama No Likey — Brightstar

Energetic rock and blues pop from a transcontinental duo, built to inspire and leave listeners feeling better.

Seeing Violet — Sleepwalking

Femme fronted alt rock fury tackling political and personal battles with a ferocious, provocative call to arms.

Vilo — Burning Desire

Soulful warmth and rich melodies explore sensuality and introspection, timeless yet contemporary in every note.

MAXIME JEREMY — Luize

Alt R&B self recorded and mixed, where fine art sensibility meets intimate, handcrafted production.

Oliver — Content

Boom bap hip hop meets fusion guitar licks, with rhyme dense lyricism and soul jazz sampling throughout.

Jak Demo — trojan war

Scummy mid west grit with a raw, unfiltered edge that hits like a basement show at 2am.

The Golden Strangers — Dust & Bone

Spaghetti lounge with a Tarantino edge, where Bowie and Morricone share a booth in a dive bar jukebox dream.

v4vanquish — white tee

Bedroom pop meets aggressive trap beats, with a soft voice and heavy 808s creating a sugary, energetic clash.

Ze Wisenheimer — Ze Wisenheimer

<a href="https://zewisenheimer.bandcamp.com/album/ze-wisenheimer">Ze Wisenheimer by Ze Wisenheimer</a> Post punk noise with infectious beats and paranoiac hooks, where krautrock beginnings morph into conflicted, catchy rants.

Jeremee Bautista — Scared

Folky indie pop ballads that explore nostalgia and connection, soft and dreamy like home on a rainy day.

Federico Puentes — Swim

Melodic progressive and deep house woven with emotion and intensity, taking listeners on a captivating, groove driven journey.

My Name Is John — December 31

Aussie punk with a Blink NOFX party vibe, back with new faces and the same silly, irreverent energy.

Narrowboat Dreams — Slow Stories

<a href="https://narrowboatdreams.bandcamp.com/album/slow-stories">Slow Stories by Narrowboat Dreams</a> A lo fi journey through love, work, family and death, each track a different story told with simple tools.

Pablo Molina Amigo — About It

Nineties alternative acoustic grunge blended with personal production, marking the start of a new original project.

Rueben Dwyer — Painted Cray

Honky tonk and steel guitar drift through alt country waters, with snorkelling adding an unexpected, sunken twist.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.