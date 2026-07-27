New Music Radar: Mama No Likey, Seeing Violet, Reuben Dwyer and more!

Pick up the phone, your new favourite band is calling.
We’ve got pop, rock, rap, and everything in between!
It doesn’t matter what your music taste is, you’ll find something to add to your playlist here.
Mama No Likey — Brightstar
Seeing Violet — Sleepwalking
Femme fronted alt rock fury tackling political and personal battles with a ferocious, provocative call to arms.
Vilo — Burning Desire
Soulful warmth and rich melodies explore sensuality and introspection, timeless yet contemporary in every note.
MAXIME JEREMY — Luize
Alt R&B self recorded and mixed, where fine art sensibility meets intimate, handcrafted production.
Oliver — Content
Boom bap hip hop meets fusion guitar licks, with rhyme dense lyricism and soul jazz sampling throughout.
Jak Demo — trojan war
The Golden Strangers — Dust & Bone
Spaghetti lounge with a Tarantino edge, where Bowie and Morricone share a booth in a dive bar jukebox dream.
v4vanquish — white tee
Bedroom pop meets aggressive trap beats, with a soft voice and heavy 808s creating a sugary, energetic clash.
Ze Wisenheimer — Ze Wisenheimer
Post punk noise with infectious beats and paranoiac hooks, where krautrock beginnings morph into conflicted, catchy rants.
Jeremee Bautista — Scared
Folky indie pop ballads that explore nostalgia and connection, soft and dreamy like home on a rainy day.
Federico Puentes — Swim
My Name Is John — December 31
Aussie punk with a Blink NOFX party vibe, back with new faces and the same silly, irreverent energy.
Narrowboat Dreams — Slow Stories
A lo fi journey through love, work, family and death, each track a different story told with simple tools.
Pablo Molina Amigo — About It
Nineties alternative acoustic grunge blended with personal production, marking the start of a new original project.
Rueben Dwyer — Painted Cray
Honky tonk and steel guitar drift through alt country waters, with snorkelling adding an unexpected, sunken twist.
New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.