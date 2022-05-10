Love, Death, Robots + David Fincher

Critically acclaimed director David Fincher will direct his first animated project in season 3 of Love, Death + Robots.

Along with the first trailer, Love, Death + Robots has just released a list of episodes and directors for their third season.

One of those directors is David Finch, and this will be his first time directing animation.

Fincher produced the first two seasons, but the Fight Club director is yet to try his own hand at making an episode.

That will change with Bad Travelling, the second episode of the season and what Netflix describes as: “A jable shark-hunting sailing vessel is attacked by a giant crustacean whose size and intelligence is matched only by its appetite. Mutiny, betrayal and ventriloquism with a corpse… welcome aboard the animation directing debut of David Fincher.”

That doesn’t sound or look like anything Fincher has ever done before. The gritty urban vibes from movies like The Game, Fight Club, and Se7en don’t really gel with giant crustaceans and ventriloquist corpses. But if anyone can pull it off, it’s Fincher.

Based on a short story by Neal Asher, Bad Travelling was written in conjunction with collaborator Andrew Kevin Walker, who wrote Se7en and was brought on to fix the script for The Game. Fincher will be directing Blur Studios for Bad Travelling.

We don’t have much more to go on, but here are our top picks for the most exciting episodes based on the Netflix synopsis:

Three Robots: Exit Strategies

The first direct sequel in Love, Death + Robots history – from the mind of acclaimed sci-fi novelist John Scalzi. The titular trio of droll droids return to take a whirlwind tour studying post-apocalyptic human survival strategies before mankind was finally snuffed out.

Director: Patrick Osborne

Writer: John Scalzi

Studio: Blow Studio

Night of the Mini Dead

The apocalypse is conceived – literally – in a graveyard in this biting zombie satire, which starts with some cheeky cemetery sex and accelerates into a Walking Dead invasion of everywhere – from downtown LA to the Vatican. It’s the end of the world as we gnaw it.

Director(s): Robert Bisi, Andy Lyon

Writer: Robert Bisi & Andy Lyon, from a short story by Jeff Fowler & Tim Miller

Studio: BUCK

In Vaulted Halls Entombed

Deep in the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Special Forces soldiers (Joe Manganiello, Christian Serratos, Jai Courtney) has the dangerous job of recovering a hostage held by terrorists. But the real evil they must confront is an elder god of ancient and terrifying power.

Director: Jerome Chen

Writer: Philip Gelatt, based on a short story by Alan Baxter

Studio: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Love, Death + Robots volume 3 will premiere on Netflix July 20, with nine new episodes airing.