Higher Ground (Redux): Smoke Ring Days are reviving spiritual rock’s timeless call to connection

We’re all in this together—even in the hardest times, music offers a place of solace, and this LP delivers exactly that

With Higher Ground (Redux), Smoke Ring Days bring a fresh breath to spiritual rock, grounding listeners in humanity’s shared highs and lows while reaching for something higher.

Their sound jumps across genres, textures, and moods, with each track adding to the album’s blend of hope, struggle, and resilience. At its core, it’s a message of guidance, delivered through the pure gift of music, and in many ways, it couldn’t be more timely.

The album kicks off with Things Are Gonna Get Better, a nod to Santana’s groove-laden spirit, balancing ‘60s-‘70s psychedelia with a chilled-out synth touch. Cindy Keyser-Posner’s soulful, no-nonsense vocals and Rick Eppedio’s warm guitar lines create an aura of calm optimism, reminding us that solace in music can ease even the hardest times.

Peace in My Soul brings Americana warmth, jangly guitars, and an irresistible, upbeat feel. It’s simple yet powerful, a track where melody and lyrical truth meet to convey life’s emotional undercurrents with clarity. Smoke Ring Days know how to find beauty in simplicity and create music that cuts straight to the heart.

There’s a deeper side here, too. In Walking on Eggshells, the band slows things down, reflecting on the delicate balance of selfhood and connection in relationships. Meanwhile, Poisoning the Well taps into environmental concerns, blending Eagles-inspired warmth with psychedelic vibes. The track plays like a familiar friend, offering a sense of comfort in an unpredictable world.

On the reflective Light (Candle in the Dark), patience and hope take center stage, echoing the slow but steady journey toward change. Then comes Lost, a jazzy, meditative track that flows like an intimate conversation about love and regret, full of emotional honesty. The album’s Americana spirit shines again in Say My Name, where Tom Petty-like swagger meets The Who’s raw energy—a standout fusion of style and introspection.

It all builds up to The Path to Higher Ground, the album’s spiritual centerpiece. This anthem captures everything Smoke Ring Days stand for—faith, community, resilience. It’s both personal and collective, urging listeners to rise above daily chaos and find something greater together.

The journey wraps up with Good Day for the Angels, a groovy, story-rich number, and Move On (Southern Wind), which lifts listeners with a celebratory sense of release. Finally, the band lets loose on The Aquarius Jam, a Hendrix-inspired, free-spirited closer that bursts with creative joy.

Smoke Ring Days’ Higher Ground (Redux) isn’t just an album—it’s a revival of spiritual rock’s timeless message, calling us toward connection, reflection, and, ultimately, higher ground.

Listen to Higher Ground (Redux) below: