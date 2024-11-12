Ryan Adams Brings Heartbreaker’s Legacy Down Under on 25th Anniversary Tour

Ryan Adams Revisits Heartbreaker Live: Celebrating 25 Years of an Iconic Album

Two and a half decades after Heartbreaker left its indelible mark on the singer-songwriter landscape, Ryan Adams is taking his iconic debut album back to the stage.

With the Heartbreaker ’25 World Tour, Adams will revisit the raw, emotional highs of his landmark record, hitting intimate venues across Australia and New Zealand in October 2025.

The album that brought us the hauntingly wistful Oh My Sweet Carolina, the gut-punch anthem Come Pick Me Up, and the reckless energy of To Be Young (Is to Be Sad, Is to Be High) has only deepened in impact over the years.

This tour is set to feature stripped-back, acoustic renditions that capture the emotional weight of Adams’ early work, offering fans a rare, immersive dive into one of his most celebrated eras.

Fans should brace themselves for an unfiltered evening where Adams pulls back the curtain on both Heartbreaker classics and a curated mix of fan favourites from across his career (fingers crossed for New York, New York).

Known for his soul-baring performances, Adams is expected to pour everything into each set, making every show feel like a singular, deeply personal experience.

Tour Dates

PERTH – Astor Theatre – Saturday, 4th October 2025

ADELAIDE – Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Tuesday, 7th October 2025

BRISBANE – Eatons Hill Hotel – Thursday, 9th October 2025

SYDNEY – Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney – Friday, 10th October 2025

MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall – Sunday, 12th October 2025

CHRISTCHURCH – Isaac Theatre Royal – Wednesday, 15th October 2025

WELLINGTON – Michael Fowler Centre – Friday, 17th October 2025

AUCKLAND – Bruce Mason Centre – Saturday, 18th October 2025

Tickets go on sale 10 AM (local time) Friday, 15th November via mjrpresents.com