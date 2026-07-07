ABC will implement Claude AI into the newsroom

AI Broadcasting Network.

It wasn’t long ago that AI and journalism felt like two worlds that should stay apart forever. Now, one of Australia‘s most trusted news organisations is preparing to bring the technology into its newsroom.

The ABC has announced it will begin trialling Anthropic’s Claude AI to help convert regional radio bulletins into online articles, with journalists remaining responsible for fact-checking, editing and approving every story before publication.

The news has been met with staff concerns and fears about story authenticity and disruption to journalism.

Scepticism about this claim was somewhat quelled when an anonymous ABC staff member told CyberDaily that they were only required to make minor changes, such as turning written numbers into digits and condensing parts of the text. They added that there had been no factual errors during the Claude trial so far.

The broadcaster’s main goal is to free reporters from repetitive tasks so they can spend more time on original journalism and investigations, emphasising that the process will never stray from human oversight.

The ABC will be recruiting for an AI Adoption Specialist and an Enterprise AI Operations and Assurance Lead to ensure the “safe and effective adoption of enterprise AI tools”.

According to the Director of Media at the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance, ABC members have expressed concerns and have not welcomed the decision.

“ABC management needs to work closely with members to ensure the guardrails around the use of AI enhance journalism and don’t undercut it.”

The use of AI at the ABC is nothing new either. The company has slowly implemented third-party AI tools to streamline processes more effectively. From transcriptions to developing its own in-house AI, story research and production have been boosted by the use of AI.

This newest development reflects a broader shift across the media industry, with news organisations worldwide experimenting with AI to assist with routine production tasks while attempting to preserve the accuracy, accountability and public trust that journalism is built upon.

The biggest problem the broadcasting corporation will face is not implementing artificial intelligence, but convincing its audiences that AI and journalism can coexist under the same roof.