Flight of the Conchords to reunite for First Show in Eight Years

The business socks are back on.

New Zealand’s beloved musical comedy duo, Flight of the Conchords, will reunite for their first live performance in nearly a decade this May.

Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement are set to take the stage at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on May 9th as part of the star-studded Netflix is a Joke Festival, sharing a lineup with icons like Jerry Seinfeld and John Mulaney.

This marks their first concert since their 2018 Live in London special, ending years of fan anticipation.

The announcement follows McKenzie’s recent solo tour plans, hinting at a creative revival for the pair.

In a recent interview, McKenzie reflected on their hiatus, noting they had “run out of creative themes,” but revealed that touring’s pure joy is a powerful lure.

It seems the business socks are back on, so look forward to an evening of hilariously harmonious nostalgia.