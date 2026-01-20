Courtney Barnett announces introspective new album ‘Creature of Habit’

A wistful new chapter.

Courtney Barnett is stepping out of her own shadow.

The acclaimed Australian songwriter has announced her fourth studio album, Creature of Habit, a raw and resonant chronicle of personal upheaval set for release on March 27.

The news arrives alongside the wistful new single ‘Site Unseen,’ featuring the haunting harmonies of Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, a collaboration Barnett calls “an honour.”

Forged in the crucible of a trans-Pacific move to Los Angeles and the closing of her beloved Milk! Records, the album wrestles with a central, compelling question: how to break your own patterns to finally feel the world around you.

‘Site Unseen,’ a track that took multiple attempts to perfect, embodies this quest with its signature evocative lyricism and layered sound.

It follows the raucous first single ‘Stay in Your Lane,’ signaling a bold, introspective, and defiantly creative new chapter from an artist refusing to stand still.

Barnett also dropped a string of North American tour dates celebrating the album.

