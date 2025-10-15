Courtney Barnett unleashes ferocious new Single ‘Stay In Your Lane’

A potent mix of evocative lyricism and raw rock power marks Barnett’s highly anticipated comeback.

Courtney Barnett, the master of turning everyday anxieties into rock anthems, has ripped back into the spotlight with her ferocious new single, ‘Stay In Your Lane.’

Marking her explosive debut on Fiction Records, the track is a blistering return to form.

It’s a sonic avalanche of raucous guitar riffs and a pounding rhythm section, all anchored by Barnett’s signature, wryly observational lyricism.

The accompanying video, directed by Alex Ross Perry, offers a fittingly visceral experience for the unflinching track.

The announcement comes with a burst of high-profile appearances, proving Barnett’s enduring pull.

She’s set to bring her electrifying sound to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on October 22nd and will headline triple j’s landmark 50th-anniversary celebration in Hobart this November.

After a period of quiet, Barnett is roaring back, reminding everyone exactly why she remains one of rock’s most vital and virtuosic voices.