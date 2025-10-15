In a Twitter Tirade, Nicki Minaj declares her Music Career over

Is this a final farewell or another strategic maneuver in a complex industry dispute?

In a whirlwind of social media fury, hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj has shockingly announced her retirement from music, pointing the finger squarely at mogul Jay-Z.

The declaration arrived at the end of a fiery tweet-spree where she launched a series of inscrutable insults at Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, dubbing the company “Cock Nation” and referencing Jay-Z’s failed Times Square casino bid.

This announcement directly contradicts recent teasers for a new album, which she now states is cancelled.

Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now @sc Bye, Barbz. Love you for life pic.twitter.com/LpVEUVVtbT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 15, 2025

In a direct address to her devoted Barbz, she posted, “Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy… Bye, Barbz. Love you for life.”

While the permanence of this decision is highly questionable, Minaj has a history of dramatic online exits, the outburst underscores a significant, if convoluted, rift with one of the industry’s most powerful figures, leaving the future of her promised new music in doubt.