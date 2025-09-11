Jay-Z Thinks a Casino in Times Square ‘Makes Perfect Sense’

Jay-Z Wants to Gamble on Times Square, but the locals aren’t so sure about it

Ahhh, the neon lights, sad vibes, the faint smell of despair — that’s the reputation casinos drag with them.

But Jay-Z is betting big that a Times Square casino could change that perception. The hip-hop mogul and Roc Nation boss has partnered with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment to bring a Caesars Palace casino to 1515 Broadway, one of several proposals competing for a New York State downstate casino license.

“New York City is the entertainment capital of the world, so the idea of a world-class casino here makes perfect sense,” Jay-Z told City & State NY. He says the plan is about more than gaming: “I’ve always looked at opportunities that can shift culture while uplifting communities, and Caesars Palace Times Square is exactly that.”

Jay-Z stresses that the project would complement Broadway, not compete with it. “A casino here doesn’t compete with Times Square – it complements it,” he said, describing Times Square as “the heartbeat of New York.”

The proposal promises more than $7 billion in tax revenue over the next decade, roughly 3,000 construction jobs, nearly 3,800 permanent jobs, and $250 million in community benefits. Supporters say it would renovate an existing building, avoiding displacement, while making use of Times Square’s foot traffic and transport links.

Still, resistance is strong. A coalition of Broadway theatres, unions, and local businesses worry about congestion, quality-of-life issues, and the district’s cultural character. A recent poll suggested nearly 70% of locals oppose the plan.

Jay-Z remains confident: “We’re not coming to compete with Broadway. We’re coming to be additive. Anything that we’ve done in the past, we’ve always included the community. We’ve never excluded the community.”

Begs the question though, how good are casinos for the community really?