Freudian Slip-Ups: A new exhibit analyses your wardrobe

“Dress, Dreams & Desire” interprets fashion through a psychoanalytic lens.

Step into the unconscious closet. “Dress, Dreams & Desire,” a groundbreaking new exhibit at The Museum at FIT, masterfully unravels the intimate thread connecting fashion to the depths of the human psyche.

Curated by director Valerie Steele, the collection transforms nearly 100 iconic garments, from Schiaparelli’s surrealist masterpieces to Gaultier’s provocative cone bras, into a vibrant dialogue with Freudian concepts.

It explores how clothing acts as our armour, our desire, and a window to our deepest selves.

Ironically, Freud himself was a dedicated follower of sartorial fashion, his impeccable English tailoring a uniform of the intellect.

This show posits that every wardrobe choice is a silent confession, asking not just what we wear, but why we wear it.