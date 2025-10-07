triple j hits the road for 50th Birthday Bash

Happy birthday, triple j!

In a surprise announcement, Australia’s youth broadcaster, triple j, is hitting the highway for a monumental birthday celebration.

To commemorate its 50th anniversary this November, the national radio institution is embarking on a special tour across the country during Australian Music Month.

Dubbed “triple j 50 On Tour,” the five-date journey will deliver a powerhouse of homegrown talent to intimate venues from the Gold Coast to Hobart.

This will be a quintessential triple j experience, headlined by some of the station’s most beloved artists.

Courtney Barnett will bring her iconic sound to Hobart, while Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers rock Newcastle, Tkay Maidza energises Adelaide, Mallrat headlines the Gold Coast, and Ninajirachi takes over Torquay.

Each show will be packed with a supporting “buffet of mates” including Luca Brasi, BARKAA, and The Grogans, ensuring a dynamic showcase of Australian music’s vibrant present and future.

Tickets for this nostalgic road trip go on sale October 10th, offering fans a chance to party with the station that has been the enemy of average for half a century.