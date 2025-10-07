Zelda Williams condemns AI “Puppeteering” of her Father

In a powerful social media statement, she declares the trend a harmful waste and not what her father would have wanted.

Zelda Williams, daughter of the late comedic legend Robin Williams, has issued a forceful public plea, demanding that fans cease sending her AI-generated videos of her father.

In a blistering critique shared via Instagram Stories, the director condemned the trend as a grotesque distortion of human legacy, not a form of art.

She described these AI creations as “disgusting, over-processed hotdogs” crafted from the likeness of real people, churned out merely for a “little thumbs up” on platforms like TikTok.

Williams argued that this practice is a profound disrespect to her father’s memory, stating unequivocally, “I’ve seen way worse… it’s not what he’d want.”

Beyond the personal pain, she highlighted a broader ethical crisis, noting this “recycling and regurgitating of the past” threatens the livelihood of living actors.

This is not her first confrontation with the issue; during the SAG-AFTRA strikes, she voiced alarm over AI voice replication, defending actors’ rights to their own creative choices.

Her stand serves as a powerful rebuke to a digital trend that prioritizes algorithmic engagement over human dignity.