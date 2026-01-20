[gtranslate]
The Cure, Gorillaz, Sleaford Mods and Moby take over one of the World’s oldest cities

by Tammy Moir

Put this at the top of your gig hopping bucket list

I don’t know about you, but a music festival set inside one of the world’s oldest cities feels exactly where things should be headed. 

Now throw The Cure, Gorillaz and Moby into the mix and suddenly Bulgaria’s new festival PhillGood is looking very hard to ignore.

Bulgaria’s PhillGood Festival 2026: wolf alice.

Landing in Plovdiv from 17–19 July 2026, PhillGood is a brand-new three-day festival set along the city’s Rowing Canal, framed by ancient hills, Roman ruins and a whole lot of history. 

It’s the kind of backdrop that makes you think of The Expendables, (can’t remember which one – maybe all of them?) you wonder why more festivals aren’t doing this already.

The opening night sees The Cure make their Bulgarian debut, which alone feels historic, joined by Wolf Alice, Just Mustard and French dark-electronic agitator Perturbator. 

Day two hands the reins to Gorillaz, bringing their full audio-visual universe along with Kneecap and Sleaford Mods.

Closing things out on Sunday is Moby, a name that needs no explaining if you’ve ever lost yourself to electronic music at any point in the last three decades.

Beyond the main stage, two more stages will host a genre-spanning lineup featuring Suede, Einstürzende Neubauten, Thievery Corporation, Apashe & The Brass Orchestra and more.

PhillGood Festival – Stages and Set Times

Friday 17 July

The Cure (Bulgarian debut)

Wolf Alice

Just Mustard

Perturbator

Saturday 18 July

Gorillaz

Kneecap

Sleaford Mods

Sunday 19 July

Moby

Additional Artists (Day & Stage TBA)

Suede

Einstürzende Neubauten

Apashe & The Brass Orchestra

Thievery Corporation

Hayes & Y

Kadebostany

Ali

(additional stages focused on emerging and genre-spanning acts TBA)

PhillGood Festival – 17–19 July 2026 | Rowing Canal, Plovdiv

More info here.

