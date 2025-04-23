Dominic Sessa and Antonio Banderas to Star in New Anthony Bourdain Biopic

They’re cooking up something delicious

Fresh off his Holdovers breakout, Oscar nominee Dominic Sessa is stepping into the shoes of food icon Anthony Bourdain for Tony, a new biopic set during Bourdain’s life-changing summer of 1976 in Provincetown.

Joining him is the legendary Antonio Banderas in a still-mysterious role, adding even more star power to the project.

Backed by A24 and directed by BlackBerry’s Matt Johnson, the film promises a raw, intimate look at the chef’s early days—with production kicking off next month.

Sessa, who’s been on a hot streak since The Holdovers, has three films dropping this year, including Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and the Michelle Pfeiffer-led holiday comedy Oh. What. Fun.

Meanwhile, Banderas is coming off roles in Babygirl and Paddington in Peru.

Tony joins A24’s lineup of buzzy biopics, including The Smashing Machine with Dwayne Johnson and Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet.

Bourdain’s incredible journey—from chef to global TV star—was previously explored in the 2021 doc Roadrunner, but this film aims to capture the man before the fame.

Get ready—this one’s gonna sizzle.