Sean Lennon fears Gen Z may forget The Beatles

Forget who?

Sean Ono Lennon voices a contemporary concern: that Generation Z might one day forget the cultural earthquake of The Beatles and the legacy of his father, John Lennon.

Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning, Lennon admitted this fear is new, driving his personal mission as a custodian of that history.

He views the legacy not merely as music, but as an attitude of activism infused with “humour and love.”

This duty feels heightened with his mother, Yoko Ono, now 92 and retired. Lennon’s efforts include his Oscar-winning short film, WAR IS OVER!, which recontextualises the classic peace anthem for a new audience, and involvement in new documentaries that offer intimate glimpses into his parents’ lives.

Lennon wants to ensure the timeless messages of peace, love, and artistic rebellion continue to resonate loudly for those who never experienced the original Beatlemania.