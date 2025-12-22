Kid Cudi’s 2025 set list

Ring in the new year Day ’n’ Nite with a setlist that hits every era

Kid Cudi is officially heading back to Australia, locking in a run of major festival appearances across late 2025 and early 2026.

It’s a return that feels both overdue and perfectly timed, landing right as the calendar flips and emotions run high.

The Cleveland-born artist will headline Wildlands Festival in Brisbane on January 1, 2026, before heading west for the Perth edition on January 3.

In between, Cudi will also appear at Beyond The Valley, which runs from December 27, 2025 through to January 1, 2026 a particularly symbolic slot as the festival celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Few artists make sense for that moment quite like Kid Cudi, whose music has long lived in the liminal space between chaos and clarity, euphoria and isolation.

Beyond The Valley is going all-in for its milestone year, stacking the line up with culture-shaping names including Dom Dolla, Addison Rae, and Turnstile, alongside a deep bench of party starters and scene favourites.

Cudi’s inclusion adds emotional weight to the bill, this is an artist whose catalogue has soundtracked late nights, internal battles, and breakthrough moments for nearly two decades.

Dropping him into the heart of an Australian summer feels intentional: reflective music for reckless hours.

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi released Free, his eleventh studio album and a statement of creative independence.

The 13-track project arrives without guest features, letting Cudi stand fully on his own voice.

Tracks like ‘Neverland,’ ‘Mr. Miracle,’ and ‘Grave’ continue his long-running exploration of mental health, healing, and self-belief, themes that have defined his connection with fans since Man on the Moon. 4

It follows 2024’s Insano, which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, reaffirming his staying power in a constantly shifting industry.

As Australia prepares to close out 2025 and step into 2026, Kid Cudi’s return feels less like a booking and more like a moment.

If you’re new year doesn’t quite look like a movie, dancing to pursuit of happiness in Barunah Plain at BTV, then be sure to catch Kid Cudi 2026 Australian shows here.

Kid Cudi setlist (average for 2025)

OFTEN, I HAVE THESE DREAMZ

REVOFEV

Neverland

Grave

Tequila Shots

She Knows This

Man on the Moon (The Anthem)

The Prayer

Day ‘n’ Nite

Solo Dolo (Nightmare)

Soundtrack 2 My Life

Sky Might Fall

GHOST!

BLUE SKY

love.

Mr. Rager

Memories (David Guetta cover)

Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)

FOREVER (Dom Dolla cover)