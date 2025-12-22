[gtranslate]
Music

Barry Manilow postpones tour for early Lung Cancer Surgery

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

Barry Manilow revealed a fortunate, if startling, early detection.

After a stubborn, weeks-long battle with bronchitis, a precautionary MRI uncovered a stage one cancerous spot on his left lung.

The 82-year-old singer, embodying his characteristic optimism, announced plans for surgical removal in late December.

barry manilow cancer diagnosis 2025 rescheduled tour postponed

With medical confidence that the cancer hasn’t spread, Manilow humorously outlined his prescribed recovery: “No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and ‘I Love Lucy’ reruns.”

Consequently, his scheduled January concerts across the southeastern U.S. are postponed.

Fans can now anticipate his return during a Valentine’s weekend performance in Las Vegas on February 12th, followed by a resumption of his arena tour in Tampa later that month.

The discovery, attributed to a vigilant doctor and “pure luck,” ensures the show will, thankfully, go on.

Related