Barry Manilow postpones tour for early Lung Cancer Surgery

Barry Manilow revealed a fortunate, if startling, early detection.

After a stubborn, weeks-long battle with bronchitis, a precautionary MRI uncovered a stage one cancerous spot on his left lung.

The 82-year-old singer, embodying his characteristic optimism, announced plans for surgical removal in late December.

With medical confidence that the cancer hasn’t spread, Manilow humorously outlined his prescribed recovery: “No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and ‘I Love Lucy’ reruns.”

Consequently, his scheduled January concerts across the southeastern U.S. are postponed.

Fans can now anticipate his return during a Valentine’s weekend performance in Las Vegas on February 12th, followed by a resumption of his arena tour in Tampa later that month.

The discovery, attributed to a vigilant doctor and “pure luck,” ensures the show will, thankfully, go on.