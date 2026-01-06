The Unboxed Art of KARRAK

The sacred sound of yearning.

From the vibrant, isolated sprawl of Boorloo (Perth) emerges KARRAK, a producer whose music is deeply rooted in identity and sonic discovery.

A Yinhawangka and Noongar man, he crafts his work under a name gifted by his Pop: the Noongar word for the red-tailed black cockatoo.

His journey began in high school hip-hop, but truly ignited upon the pounding bass and frenetic energy of a first drum and bass rave.

Now, he navigates dual creative channels: KARRAK for the uplifting and positive, and DOGMA for the gritty, experimental underground, the shadow cast by the light.

Releasing music on his own terms via Hella Sacred Records, KARRAK protects the emotional core and “weird edges” of his art.

His latest track, ‘no 1 like u,’ is a vulnerable love letter born from a sample, hoping to reawaken a sense of genuine yearning in listeners.

This is the sound of cultural connection meeting underground passion.

Happy: What’d you get up to today?

KARRAK: Today was a work day unfortunately. I spent the day tidying, cleaning and doing maintenance in a tin shed in 37° with 70% humidity trying to melt me.

Happy: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

KARRAK: I’m from Boorloo, born and raised, and I think what I love about this place (besides the fact we’re a contender for “the world’s longest city” thanks to poor city planning) is that because of the isolation of this strange city, it creates these super niche pockets of culture.

Like somehow we’re one of the capitals of drum and bass. ShockOne, Pendulum, Luude, TERRENCE & PHILLIP, blkout and Don Darkoe being some of our stacked local lineup.

Happy: The name KARRAK, gifted by your Pop, connects you to Country. How does that cultural foundation influence the music you create under that name?

KARRAK: So I’m a Yinhawangka man through my dad, and I’m Noongar through my mum. Karrak is my Noongar name, and it’s the name of the red-tailed black cockatoo (they’re called that because of the sounds they make, “KARRAK”).

Carrying that name in my day to day life, and using it to release my music under, reminds me of who I am, and helps me maintain my integrity.

Respect and safety are integral parts of my culture, so I think wearing that name helps keep me accountable.

Musically, I’m still working out the best way to bring culture into what I make in a way that feels respectful and real, not just decoration.

Happy: You’ve said discovering Drum and Bass at a rave was a turning point. What was it about that sound that resonated so deeply with you?

KARRAK: The bass and the tempo. Like period.

I’d never heard such massive sounds at that bpm before, and I don’t think I fully realised the potential that was in my laptop. I went from chopping up vinyl samples, to synthesising whole songs.

Like the technicality of it all really tickles my ADHD brain, but the feeling that first rave inspired in me was insane.

The soundscapes that are being made in the genre feel massive, and when you’re lost in the music in the middle of the dancefloor listening to drum and bass, (mixed with the awesome dnb scene in Boorloo) you feel like you’re a part of something bigger than yourself.

It’s dope.

Happy: You now have two aliases: KARRAK and DOGMA. What is the separation between these two voices?

KARRAK: Basically the simplest way to describe the difference between KARRAK and DOGMA, is that KARRAK is where the positive, pretty, mainstage type of music lives, and DOGMA is where that dirty gritty experimental stuff I make lives.

if you want to get poetical about it, essentially DOGMA is the shadow cast by the light that is KARRAK 💅🏾

Happy: Running your own label, Hella Sacred Records, is a big step. What does having that independent platform mean for your artistic vision?

KARRAK: Honestly it means control. of the sound, the visuals, the timing, the whole world around the music.

I’m protective of the emotional core of what I make, so I get pretty selective about features and outside input.

My label lets me build without sanding off the weird edges. Art shouldn’t be boxed in.

Happy: Could you run us through the inspiration for ‘no 1 like u’?

KARRAK: oof… it’s a little embarrassing, but it’s kind of a love letter.

I was browsing some sample libraries and found the vocals, and they made me think of someone, so I did what any self respecting musician would, and made them a song.

Hopefully she doesn’t read this 🤦🏾‍♀️

Happy: What’s the ultimate feeling you hope people get when they listen to ‘no 1 like u’?

KARRAK: I wholeheartedly believe that we as a people need to yearn again. I think that having these phones that grant us instant access to anyone on the planet has dulled our ability for yearning.

If the track can help someone feel something properly, then I think I’ve done my job.

Happy: If you could go back and give advice to that high school kid spending all his time on GarageBand instead of homework, what would you say?

KARRAK: Get a trade lil karrak. Streaming royalties ain’t it.

But fr, I think i’d tell him to stop trying so hard. You will find yourself exactly where you want to be, accepted by the people you’re looking for, and surrounded by the love you deserve.

And stop straightening your hair. Your hair grows curly, and it’s beautiful.

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy?

KARRAK: Becoming friends with animals, drum and bass, and 200mg of Sertraline every morning ✌🏾