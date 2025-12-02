PianoTeq 9 Pro – Review

Modartt is unusual compared to most audio companies because they don’t make a big catalogue of plugins. They were founded in 2006 and everything they do is built around one core idea: physically modelling real instruments at a level of depth samples can’t reach. That philosophy is what led to Pianoteq and Organteq, the only two instruments they produce, each refined over years instead of replaced every season.

Pianoteq Pro is the flagship version of their physically modelled piano engine. Rather than relying on huge sample libraries, every note is generated in real time using acoustic modelling. This allows the instrument to respond like a real piano with nuanced dynamics, detailed overtones and a level of playability that feels alive under your fingers. It has extremely low CPU usage, tiny file sizes and incredible responsiveness, which sets it apart from traditional sampled pianos.

The Pro edition expands the engine dramatically. You get note by note control of more than thirty parameters including hammer hardness, strike point, soundboard behaviour, pedal noise, resonance and mic placement. You can tailor the instrument for classical work, jazz, film scoring or experimental sound design. Pianoteq also supports ultra high sample rates up to 192 kHz, making it suitable for mastering grade recording and detailed mixing work.

One of the strongest aspects of Pianoteq is the range of instrument packs available. From classic grands to historical fortepianos, Rhodes style EPs, clavinets and experimental prepared pianos, the ecosystem is huge. Because everything is modelled rather than sampled, each instrument keeps the same level of detail and dynamic response. It also means parameters can be adjusted during performance, opening up new ways to shape tone and feel in real time.

For composers, producers and sound designers the creative potential is enormous. You can sculpt the instrument into something pristine and concert ready or push it into soft felt tones, hammered metallic resonance or percussive prepared style textures. The Pro engine responds immediately to every tweak which makes it easy to chase a sound quickly without breaking flow.

In practice Pianoteq Pro feels more like playing a real instrument than loading a patch. It reacts to velocity, pedalling, phrasing and timing in a way sampled engines rarely match. If you’re used to huge libraries that take minutes to load and gigabytes of disk space, Pianoteq feels like a revelation. It’s fast, expressive and incredibly adaptable.

If your studio needs a piano that covers everything from cinematic scoring to intimate felt performance and experimental sound design, Pianoteq Pro offers depth without the baggage of traditional sample libraries. This baby is a powerful, modern instrument that rewards both technical users and expressive players.

TLDR

🎹 Fully modelled piano engine

⚡ Super low CPU and instant load times

🎧 Real time control of more than thirty parameters

🎼 Huge ecosystem of instruments and expansions

🔊 Supports ultra high sample rates up to 192 kHz

🎛️ Responds like a physical instrument, not a sample library