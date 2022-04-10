Nvidia leak predicted ‘Kingdom Hearts 4’ so what’s next?

Nvidia leaks shared to the internet at the end of last year predicted Kingdom Hearts 4, but there was also an extensive list of other games!
Kingdom Hearts 4 was announced by Square Enix last night, along with Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link. The announcement was part of the Kingdom Hearts 20th-anniversary trailer.
The internet is incredibly excited about the announcement as Kingdom Hearts is probably one of the most beloved video game franchises with some very dedicated fans.
The announcement has also drawn attention to some leaks that many scrutinised at the end of 2021. The Nvidia Geforce Now leak consisted of an extensive list of sequels, PC ports, and game remakes.
Whenever a video game industry leak makes its way onto the internet, it’s chaos for everyone. It doesn’t matter if the source is necessarily reliable; more often than not, it provokes heated internet debate.
Kingdom Hearts 4, among other games, was on that list which now adds some extra validity to the leak, and the internet is now questioning what else might be announced soon.
See below for the list of all the titles mentioned in the Nvidia GeForce Now leak. Some of these titles have been confirmed with their own announcement trailers, but there is still a lot that hasn’t been; yet.
Microsoft:
- Avowed
- Contraband
- Fable
- Forza
- Gears of War 6
- Gravity
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Indus
- Untitled The Initiative Game (Unspecified)
- Kalimba
- Oxide
Sony:
- Demon’s Souls
- Deracine
- Ghost of Tsushima
- God of War
- Gran Turismo 7
- Helldivers 2
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Ratchet & Clank
- Returnal
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition
Square Enix:
- Chrono Cross remaster
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Final Fantasy 9 Remake
- Final Fantasy 16
- Final Fantasy Tactics remaster
- Kingdom Hearts 4
- Tomb Raider Anniversary
- Unannounced Square Enix Game
Capcom:
- Dragons Dogma 2
- Monster Hunter 6
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Street Fighter 6
Take-Two Interactive:
- BioShock 2022
- BioShock remaster
- Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas remasters
EA:
- Mirror’s Edge remaster
- Untitled game from Respawn Entertainment
- Titanfall 3
Other titles from singular game developers or third-party developers:
- As Dusk Falls and As Dusk Falls Season 2
- Batman: Arkham Knight Remaster
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered
- City Skylines 2
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled on PC
- Crysis 4
- Death Stranding: Directors Cut
- Destroy All Humans! 3
- Earth Defence Force 6
- Fight for Middle-Earth
- Goat Simulator 2
- Unannounced Hangar 13 title
- Half-Life 2 Remastered
- Hitman Pro
- Human Fall Flat 2
- Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
- Mario and Rabbids
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and 3: Snake Eater HD
- Metro Next
- Mortal Kombat Next Gen & 12
- Moss (Listed on Steam and timed exclusive on PlayStation VR)
- Outcast
- Payday 3
- Project FPS
- Space Punks
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R Android
- The Talos Principle 2
- Titan Quest 2
- Tekken 8
- Total War 9
- Sniper Elite 5
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers (Switch Exclusive)
- Viking by Criterion
- Worms Next
- Wreckfest Sequel
- XCOM 3
Stay tuned for more updates to the list!