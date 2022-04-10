Nvidia leak predicted ‘Kingdom Hearts 4’ so what’s next?

Nvidia leaks shared to the internet at the end of last year predicted Kingdom Hearts 4, but there was also an extensive list of other games!

Kingdom Hearts 4 was announced by Square Enix last night, along with Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link. The announcement was part of the Kingdom Hearts 20th-anniversary trailer.

The internet is incredibly excited about the announcement as Kingdom Hearts is probably one of the most beloved video game franchises with some very dedicated fans.

The announcement has also drawn attention to some leaks that many scrutinised at the end of 2021. The Nvidia Geforce Now leak consisted of an extensive list of sequels, PC ports, and game remakes.

Whenever a video game industry leak makes its way onto the internet, it’s chaos for everyone. It doesn’t matter if the source is necessarily reliable; more often than not, it provokes heated internet debate.

Kingdom Hearts 4, among other games, was on that list which now adds some extra validity to the leak, and the internet is now questioning what else might be announced soon.

See below for the list of all the titles mentioned in the Nvidia GeForce Now leak. Some of these titles have been confirmed with their own announcement trailers, but there is still a lot that hasn’t been; yet.

Microsoft:

Avowed

Contraband

Fable

Forza

Gears of War 6

Gravity

Halo 5: Guardians

Indus

Untitled The Initiative Game (Unspecified)

Kalimba

Oxide

Sony:

Square Enix:

Chrono Cross remaster

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy 9 Remake

Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy Tactics remaster

Kingdom Hearts 4

Tomb Raider Anniversary

Unannounced Square Enix Game

Capcom:

Dragons Dogma 2

Monster Hunter 6

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Street Fighter 6

Take-Two Interactive:

BioShock 2022

BioShock remaster

Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas remasters

EA:

Mirror’s Edge remaster

Untitled game from Respawn Entertainment

Titanfall 3

Other titles from singular game developers or third-party developers:

As Dusk Falls and As Dusk Falls Season 2

Batman: Arkham Knight Remaster

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered

City Skylines 2

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled on PC

Crysis 4

Death Stranding: Directors Cut

Destroy All Humans! 3

Earth Defence Force 6

Fight for Middle-Earth

Goat Simulator 2

Unannounced Hangar 13 title

Half-Life 2 Remastered

Hitman Pro

Human Fall Flat 2

Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Mario and Rabbids

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and 3: Snake Eater HD

Metro Next

Mortal Kombat Next Gen & 12

Moss (Listed on Steam and timed exclusive on PlayStation VR)

Outcast

Payday 3

Project FPS

Space Punks

S.T.A.L.K.E.R Android

The Talos Principle 2

Titan Quest 2

Tekken 8

Total War 9

Sniper Elite 5

Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers (Switch Exclusive)

Viking by Criterion

Worms Next

Wreckfest Sequel

XCOM 3

