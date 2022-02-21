Huge Capcom Announcement! Street Fighter 6 Confirmed!

The countdown timer has finally struck 0. This is everything we’ve learned from the Capcom announcement today!

I feel sorry for the person who was in charge of ensuring the countdown website was functional. Why? Because all of the announcements made it to Twitter before the website refreshed. Mostly by third party groups and individuals.

Firstly, Capcom Collection was announced by the official PlayStation Twitter and will consist of a pretty decent list of titles that we haven’t seen an update from in many, MANY years.

Capcom Fighting Collection delivers 10 head-to-head arcade classics with extra features and online play for all games with rollback netcode: https://t.co/44iGTz1chf More details incoming 🤜💥🤛 pic.twitter.com/BocrFeR4HI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 21, 2022

The tweet was then followed up by an official tweet from the official Capcom US Twitter a couple of minutes later with a link that provides more details on the new title.

Capcom Fighting Collection brings together 10 classic fighters with Online Rollback Netcode, coming June 24th, 2022! 🦇 Darkstalkers (all five games!)

👊 Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

💎 Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

🦁 Red Earth

… and more! 🕹️ https://t.co/6ceIoix9tv pic.twitter.com/xlIsdvAk4N — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) February 21, 2022

The collection will include

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge (First official release in North America)

Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire (First official release in North America)

Red Earth (First release outside of arcades)

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Hyper Street Fighter II

Continuing the trend of early announcements, Geoff Keighley broke the news a little earlier than the official Capcom accounts with the tweet that Street Fighter 6 had been announced for a Summer 2022 release (Winter 2022 if you’re in the southern hemisphere).

Street Fighter 6 has been announced. More info coming Summer 2022. #StreetFighter6 pic.twitter.com/JI3vhAaOtt — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 21, 2022

The announcement was then double confirmed by the official Capcom US twitter a couple of minutes later.

The original countdown website has now been updated to a Street Fighter 6 landing page that will allow for fans of the franchise to keep up to date!