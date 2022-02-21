LISTEN: Paris Jackson – ‘The Lost’

With enchanting vocals, lush acoustics and heartfelt lyrics, Paris Jackson’s dreamy EP, The Lost, is an indie-folk sensation.

Over the weekend, Paris Jackson released her new EP, The Lost – an intimate, three-track acoustic project, featuring a collaboration with Ohio-based American folk band, Caamp.

Released via Republic Records/Universal, The Lost is Jackson’s first release of a collection of tracks since her debut album Wilted dropped in November of 2020.

During a recent EP preview performance at the St. Regis Resort in Aspen, Paris told the crowd she decided to remain very consistent with her reputation of writing “sad songs” while producing her latest EP. So if you’re planning a listening party, be sure to have a box of tissues handy. You’ve been warned by the indie songstress herself.

“I don’t write happy songs. When I do try to write a song, it usually ends up being a song about me dying,” she said to the audience.

The live debut of Paris’ new EP, The Lost, is set to take place at the SXSW Showcase in Austin next month. Following that, she’s been scheduled to appear as the opening act for singer-songwriter Patric Droney on his forthcoming tour of North America.

Stream the EP here.