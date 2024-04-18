Premiere: Nao Yoshioka shares new single ‘Unapologetically Me’

Premiering today on Happy, Nao Yoshioka’s new single ‘Unapologetically Me’ delivers a defiant message on living your authentic life.

Nao Yoshioka has released her latest single ‘Unapologetically Me’. Produced by Grammy nominee Khari Mateen, the track is carried by the enrapturing energy of Yoshioka’s vocals, with the assist of a soaring trumpet section courtesy of Takuya Kuroda.

The infectious funk grooves of ‘Unapologetically Me’ soundtrack Yoshioka’s lyrical message on authenticity, empowering listeners to live a life that is liberated from the pressures of other people.

Speaking of the single in a press statement, Yoshioka said: “Life is unpredictable, and there is no stable future. If life is unpredictable anyway, I thought maybe I should just live freely.”

The single will form the opening track of Yoshioka’s upcoming album, which was born from the raw emotions of the uncertain days during the pandemic.

It will mark the Japanese musician’s first project in five years, and is said to include collaborations and an accompanying world tour.

In the meantime, check out the premiere for Nao Yoshioka’s new single ‘Unapologetically Me’ below.