SXSW announces it will not be offering refunds after cancellation

SXSW has revealed that ticket refunds will not be available in the wake of its cancellation over the weekend.

The festival announced its first cancellation in 34 years due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

“We are devastated to share this news with you,” a statement on the official website said.

In spite of the devastation, SXSW appears to be upholding their strict no-refunds policy.

“SXSW does not issue refunds under any circumstances,” the policy reads. “Any and all payments made to SXSW are not refundable for any reason, including, without limitation, failure to use Credentials due to illness, acts of God, travel-related problems, acts of terrorism, loss of employment and/or duplicate purchases.”

The festival sent an email to ticket-holders outlining possible solutions to the problem. This included an offer of current ticket validity for SXSW 2021, 2022, or 2023, with the option of which year at the discretion of the ticket-holder. Extra performances and features have been promised for these future dates as a result of the extraordinary circumstances.

These solutions, however, offer little compensation for those with specific plans to attend SXSW 2020. The “no-refunds” stance likely adds to a tall order of unnecessary expenses, especially for those with existing travel and accommodation arrangements. The festival has yet to address any fees that may be incurred through the cancellation of hotel bookings.

While the situation will frustrate ticket-holders, it is unlikely that SXSW has the financial resources to consider alternatives. Roland Swenson, the festival’s co-founder, stated that “communicable diseases, viruses and pandemics” are not covered in their insurance policy.

The development adds to a growing list of cancellations and postponements stemming from coronavirus. It has been speculated that Coachella 2020 will announce a reschedule in the coming days.

In other news, Dark Mofo has become the first Australian festival to be cancelled due to the virus.