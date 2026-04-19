The Strokes end Coachella with raw footage of U.S war efforts

A video montage condemning Iran, Gaza, and decades of CIA actions closes weekend two.

The Strokes transformed their performance into a political funeral pyre.

As frontman Julian Casablancas chanted “What side you standing on” from the decade-dormant track ‘Oblivius,’ the main stage screens erupted with wartime footage and a scathing video montage.

The visual essay accused the CIA of a bloody history of foreign interventions, from assassinating South American leaders to toppling Iranian and Chilean governments, while also referencing a conspiracy theory linking the US to the murder of Martin Luther King Jr.

The crescendo arrived with stark imagery of bombings in Gaza and Iran, ending on a lone bomber plane as the music cut to dead silence.

Unlike last year’s controversy with Kneecap, Coachella’s livestream fully broadcast the message.

The Strokes made it brutally clear: on a stage built for escape, they chose to remind 100,000 people of the bombs falling in the real world.