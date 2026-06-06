Mr. Black Stereo Vintage Ensemble – Pedal Month 2026

Mr. Black’s Stereo Vintage Ensemble Professional proves that some classics are worth revisiting, especially when you can make them bigger

Inspired by the legendary Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble, the Stereo Vintage Ensemble takes one of the most beloved modulation sounds ever created and drags it firmly into the modern era. The result is a pedal that delivers all the lush movement and dimensional shimmer of vintage chorus, while adding the stereo width, flexibility and control today’s players expect.

The first thing that stands out is just how good the chorus sounds. Rich, warm and unmistakably musical, it captures the character that made the original CE-1 such a studio and stage staple. Whether you’re adding a subtle sense of movement beneath a clean guitar tone or diving headfirst into swirling modulation, the Stereo Vintage Ensemble maintains a smoothness that never feels overcooked or artificial.

Where things get particularly interesting is the stereo implementation. Rather than simply splitting the signal across two outputs, Mr. Black has created a genuinely immersive stereo experience with independently modulated outputs. Through a pair of amps or in a recording setup, the effect feels enormous. Chords bloom wider, arpeggios dance across the stereo field, and clean tones suddenly take on a cinematic quality that’s difficult to ignore.

Even in mono, there’s a sense that more is happening beneath the surface. Switching between modes reveals subtle changes in the modulation engine that make the pedal feel surprisingly alive and responsive, encouraging plenty of experimentation.

The control layout remains refreshingly straightforward. Mix, Depth and Rate cover the essential chorus duties, allowing players to dial in useful sounds quickly without navigating endless menus. At the same time, modern additions like tap tempo, onboard presets and MIDI support mean the Stereo Vintage Ensemble can slot comfortably into anything from a simple pedalboard to a complex switching rig.

Build quality is equally impressive. Housed in a sturdy enclosure with clear controls and bright indicators, it strikes a nice balance between vintage inspiration and modern practicality. It looks like a pedal designed by people who genuinely love classic effects but understand the realities of contemporary live and studio work.

Mr. Black has built a reputation for creating pedals that sit somewhere between nostalgia and sonic adventure, and the Stereo Vintage Ensemble might be one of the best examples of that philosophy. It delivers the chorus tones players have been chasing for decades, but backs them up with enough stereo depth and modern functionality to feel completely relevant in 2026.

For anyone who loves classic modulation, this is the sort of pedal that makes one chord feel like an event. And in stereo, it can be genuinely difficult to stop playing.