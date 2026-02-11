The Spinning Stillness find their focus

On their new EP For Fun, the indie rock band embraces direct songwriting and intentional reflection after a long hiatus.

After a prolonged creative silence, Orlando-based indie rock unit The Spinning Stillness returns with purpose on their new EP, For Fun.

Marking their first release since 2017, the four-track project is a sharp, melodic statement that balances punchy, guitar-driven confidence with lyrical introspection on change and reflection.

Citing touchstones like The Strokes and Arctic Monkeys, the band carves its own niche through direct songwriting and a clear artistic vision, favouring memorable hooks over production excess.

In our conversation, the band delves into the ironic title of For Fun, the existential contrast suggested by their name, and how the lead single ‘So Long’ signals a confident new chapter.

They reveal a mindset focused on gratitude for the creative process while navigating the challenges of a modern music career, all grounded in the unifying power of rock tradition.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

THE SPINNING STILLNESS: I worked on some new music, grabbed a coffee, read, and did some skateboarding.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

THE SPINNING STILLNESS: We are from Orlando, Florida. Orlando has a great mix of people and has a variety of different places and things to do.

Most people come here to visit Disney. I think in any city, most of your experience of the city comes down to the people you interact with, businesses, and friends.

There are certain places I like to go, things I like to do, and friends I like to hang out with and that is what I love. Also, I love it just because it’s my hometown, it is like an unconditional love.

HAPPY: The EP is titled For Fun, but the songs explore themes of change and reflection. How does that title reflect your mindset making this record?

THE SPINNING STILLNESS: The songs reflect life experiences and certain thoughts and feelings I had during writing the songs. The title is kind of ironic.

I take making music very seriously so to say I just created it just for fun is a bit of a joke. But it is also true in a way because that is ultimately what music is about.

Music is about bringing people together, creating joy, and ultimately fun. I am grateful for being able to make music and put it out for people to hear, it is a lot of fun, but at the same time creating a successful career making original music can seem very challenging at times.

So For Fun kind of encapsulates the sentiment I was feeling at the moment.

HAPPY: ‘So Long’ opens the EP with confidence. What made it the perfect lead-off track to set the tone?

THE SPINNING STILLNESS: It had been awhile since we put out new music. So Long is essentially a song about longing.

Sometimes things in life take a while to develop and become a reality. It was one of my favorites from the EP so I thought it would work well as the lead-off track.

HAPPY: ‘Life Moves’ is noted as a more reflective turn. Can you talk about the inspiration behind that song?

THE SPINNING STILLNESS: When writing music, a lot of times I come up with a musical idea that inspires me and is the catalyst to write the rest of the song.

For Life Moves, I came up with the guitar riff during the verse and wrote the song from there. From a lyrical standpoint, the chorus is essentially referring to how experiences in life are ephemeral and everything is always moving on to the next moment.

HAPPY: You cite influences like The Strokes and Arctic Monkeys, how do you blend those classic indie-rock sounds with your own contemporary sensibility?

THE SPINNING STILLNESS: I’m influenced by countless musicians, bands, and songwriters from a variety of time periods and genres.

I like music that incorporates interesting parts on instruments and that values great songwriting and musicianship.

When writing a song I try to create something unique with the harmony, melody, or structure. Something that can be interesting and surprising but also at the same time listenable.

I’m constantly absorbing new influences and trying to create something that inspires me.

I like the sound of gritty guitars, with overall assertiveness and attitude. Currently, when it comes to my songwriting it tends to fall into the indie rock genre since it is mostly guitar driven music.

HAPPY: Since emerging in 2017, what’s the most important lesson you’ve learned about being in a band?

THE SPINNING STILLNESS: Everyone is an individual that has their own life and priorities. But when we are able to get together and make music, it’s always inspiring and fun. Music is a powerful thing that unites people on a deep level.

HAPPY: The band’s name, The Spinning Stillness, suggests an interesting contrast. What does it mean to you, and does it connect to your music’s themes?

THE SPINNING STILLNESS: I guess it refers to something sort of existential. The experience of life can seem like everything and nothing all at once.

The universe is like an ordered chaos. I don’t try to write any specific themes, but I assume a lot of the songs I write contain universal experiences and emotions most people have.

HAPPY: With For Fun out in the world, what’s next for The Spinning Stillness? Are you looking to tour, or is the focus already on new material?

THE SPINNING STILLNESS: Right now the concentration is on putting out new songs, promoting them, gaining fans, and creating a solid body of work.

We should have some new songs coming out later this year. Touring will definitely be a possibility in the future when the time is right. The internet is a great way to reach new fans these days, but nothing can replace a live experience and connection with fans.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

THE SPINNING STILLNESS: Love, gratitude, wisdom, success, peace, and inspiration are some things that make me happy.