The Black Crowes Setlist and Set Times

Bluesfest 0, The Black Crowes 1.

The Black Crowes are kicking off their 2026 Australian tour this week with or without Bluesfest on the agenda.

The band were scheduled to headline this year’s event, and are making it up to fans by adding in additional shows around the country where they can.

The tour takes them from Melbourne’s The Forum to Brissy’s Fortitude Music Hall, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, and then finally to Newcastle’s Entertainment Centre.

Sydney and Melbourne will both be treated to double night dates to keep the rivalry at bay.

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The Southern River Band will be giving them a hand every night of the tour after recently wrapping up their own Europe/UK tour.

As for the Enmore Theatre, doors will open at 7pm, The Southern River Band at 8pm, and The Black Crowes at 9pm.

It’s likely other cities will follow the same recipe.

The Black Crowes Setlist

Twice as Hard

Sting Me

Stare It Cold

Thick n’ Thin

My Morning Song

Sister Luck

Wanting and Waiting

Wiser Time

Hard to Handle (Otis Redding cover)

Soul Singing

Oh! Sweet Nuthin’ (The Velvet Underground cover)

Thorn in My Pride

She Talks to Angels

Jealous Again

Remedy