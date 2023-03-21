Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX to pen original Songs for A24’s pop music film “Mother Mary”

Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Jack Antonoff teams up with Charli XCX to write original songs for A24’s new pop music film “Mother Mary,” adding to a growing list of A24 films featuring musicians.

The latest collaboration from A24 and David Lowery is causing quite the buzz, and it’s not hard to see why. Mother Mary, a new pop music movie starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, is already making waves thanks to the involvement of two of the industry’s most exciting musical minds: Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff.

The two musicians will be writing and producing original songs for the film, which promises to be a pop melodrama with a fictional musician at its center. With Antonoff’s penchant for crafting indie pop hits and Charli XCX’s experimental approach to pop music, fans of the genre are undoubtedly excited to see what they will bring to the table.

It’s not the first time that A24 has leaned into the music industry for their productions. Last year’s Bodies Bodies Bodies featured Charli XCX’s “Hot Girl,” and other upcoming projects like I Saw the TV Glow and The Front Room will also feature musicians.

Antonoff, who recently picked up his second consecutive Producer of the Year, Non-Classical award at the 2023 Grammys, has been busy collaborating with a variety of artists. His latest project, “A&W” with Lana Del Rey, dropped on Valentine’s Day, and he’s also worked with the likes of Taylor Swift, Clairo, and Lorde. His work on folklore, Swift’s Grammy-winning album from 2020, proved his ability to craft intimate, introspective songs with mass appeal.

Charli XCX, meanwhile, has never been one to shy away from experimentation. Her unique take on pop music has garnered critical acclaim, and her recent mixtape, How I’m Feeling Now, was written and recorded entirely during the COVID-19 lockdowns. With her infectious energy and forward-thinking approach, Charli XCX is sure to bring something fresh to Mother Mary.

The film will be shot in Germany and eventually released by A24. With a script penned by Lowery himself and a soundtrack featuring Antonoff and Charli XCX, it’s no surprise that fans of the genre are eagerly anticipating this upcoming release. Mother Mary promises to be an innovative, exciting addition to the pop music movie canon.