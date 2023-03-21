Euterpe set to unleash raw energy at Factory Show to celebrate debut EP release

Euterpe, a promising new musical outfit from Sydney’s inner west, is set to captivate audiences with their stunning debut EP release and their upcoming headline show at the Factory Floor.

Euterpe, the Greek muse of music and lyric poetry, has found new life in the form of a band that bears her name – and we are absolutely smitten with their divine sound.

Sydney’s inner west has birthed yet another promising musical outfit with, whose debut EP release has left the Australian music scene in awe. On Friday night, the band will take to the stage at the Factory Floor to headline their EP launch for ‘-and His Echo’, and it promises to be a night full of stunning beats, gripping vocals, and tantalizing performance.

Euterpe’s sound is a “unique synthesis” of their discography, which aptly showcases “grotesque, distorted highs and delicate, acoustic lows”. The band has a gift for creating effortless fluctuations in volume and atmosphere, devising songs that resonate through listeners’ entire bodies. Upon listening, you’ll find your heart beating to the rhythmic drumming and your mind dancing along to their lyrics.

The Factory show promises to be an electric night of screams and punk energy, with two equally impressive supporting acts in the form of Memory Motel’s psych dream rock and Bridge Dog’s Sydney indie stylings. With doors opening at 7:30, Factory Theatre invites music lovers to “Come along to see them and two other untamed support acts for festivities and a possible risk of hearing damage”.

Euterpe’s EP will include three songs: ‘-and His Echo’, ‘Flowers Grew’, and ‘Optimist’. ‘Optimist’, Euterpe’s second single, was released on September 9th, 2022, and it’s a testament to the power of punk when a band can evoke such a visceral response with their music.

‘Optimist’ kicks off with a jarring scream, reminiscent of Amyl and the Sniffers, that immediately commands attention and sets the tone for what’s to come. The first five seconds hold the kind of raw, unbridled energy that makes you want to jump up and start a mosh pit right there in your living room. The band’s ability to seamlessly blend sounds is on full display here, with impassioned vocals all working in perfect harmony.

The song takes a different approach to Euterpe’s first single ‘Tulips’, which begins with Bianca Kotoulas’ melodic vocals before launching into a powerful song accompanied by the band’s characteristic beats. Its lyrics are eloquent and almost haunting, filled with rich imagery and enchanting lines like “Those Tulips in the garden, They’re growing out your eyes”.

The Factory show is a can’t-miss event for anyone looking to experience the raw, unbridled energy of one of Sydney’s most promising up-and-coming bands. Join Euterpe in Marrickville on Friday for an unforgettable night of music and mayhem. In preparation for the show, get your earholes around ‘Optimist’, and grab your tickets here before they sell out.