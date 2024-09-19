Flywire: A Scrappy Aussie Anthem for the Working Class

Flywire’s debut EP, Nits & Other Pests, is a scrappy, honest collection of indie rock songs that capture the spirit of the Australian working class.

Hailing from Victoria, Flywire channels the ramshackle charm of their predecessors, Courtney Barnett and Cash Savage & the Last Drinks, with a touch of Killing Heidi thrown in for good measure.

Their music is imbued with a raw, unfiltered authenticity, crafting anthems for the everyday struggles and hangovers of blue-collar life.

Opener “Gronk” is a pub-rock banger, its chiming guitars and steady beat a familiar Aussie swagger. The lyrics are pure, unfiltered truth bombs, chronicling life’s mishaps with a wry humour that hits home “sitting on the step where I threw up” (we’ve all been there).

“Midland” trades the frenetic energy for a more introspective mood. Lo-fi guitars and melancholic vocals paint a picture of youthful vulnerability, a sentiment everyone can relate to. The drums take a backseat here, letting the raw emotion take center stage.

Flywire’s working-class roots are woven throughout the EP. “Dead Stupid” is a driving, barbed kiss-off that channels Cash Savage’s spirit, while “Dog” injects a dose of 90s alt-rock swagger, complete with a sardonic dig (“My dog’s much smarter than you”). It’s the kind of anthem that lets you air out your grievances with a middle finger raised high.

Closer “Nits” throws a curveball, blending a melancholic atmosphere with bursts of indie rock energy. Think grunge meets pop-punk, a sonic stew that showcases Flywire’s willingness to experiment. This closing track hints at the band’s potential for growth while leaving you wanting more.

One of the most striking aspects of Flywire’s music is their straightforward approach to songwriting, and their ability to create anthems that feel both personal and universal.

Their songs are filled with vivid imagery and relatable anecdotes, making it easy for listeners to connect with their experiences. The band’s raw, unpolished sound adds to the authenticity of their music, making it feel like a genuine expression of their emotions.

“Nits & Other Pests” is a scrappy, honest debut. Flywire isn’t afraid to show their teeth, tackling social issues, economic hardship, and the joys of a simple life.

This unpretentious approach resonates deeply, making them a band for anyone who’s ever felt like an outsider.

Melbourne might be falling in love with these “country kids” first, but with an EP this strong, there’s room for the rest of us to join the party.

Join Flywire when they launch “Nits & Other Pests” on Grand Final eve on the 27th of September at the Tote Hotel. Tickets and more info here.