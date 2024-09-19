New Music Releases We’re Digging Right Now

Let’s dive into the latest from Miss Kaninna , Ruby Cannon, Gia Darcy, Greta Stanley, Hayley Mary, Little Quirks, Joan & The Giants, and more.

From genre-blurring indie rock to shimmering dream-pop, these six artists are giving us everything we didn’t know we needed. With a mix of seasoned musicians and exciting up-and-comers, these releases are destined to get stuck in your head.

Miss Kaninna

Miss Kaninna, the proud Yorta Yorta, Dja Dja Wurrung, Kalkadoon, and Yirendali artist, has unveiled her highly-anticipated debut EP KANINNA (20 September). With supporters like Kelis and Amyl & The Sniffers, KANINNA is a bold, genre-spanning body of work challenging the perception of Aboriginal music. It blends hip-hop, R&B, soul, funk, and pop, while exploring themes of freedom, sexuality, and dominance through her “powerful voice” (Complex). This EP is the culmination of Miss Kaninna’s whirlwind 16-month career.

Released alongside her addition to the final Bluesfest lineup, KANINNA follows a hectic touring year and comes with nominations for the Music Victoria Awards (Best Song/Track for ‘Pinnacle Bitch’) and the Corner Award. Featuring singles like ‘Blak Britney’, ‘Pinnacle Bitch’, ‘Push Up’, and the slinky, upbeat focus track ‘Friends’, KANINNA is available digitally and on vinyl.

As Miss Kaninna embarks on her debut headline Dawg In Me tour this November, supported by triple j, she reflects: “Naming the EP after myself felt right. It’s my name, my power, and my story. This is me reclaiming my identity and making sure people know my name and say it right.”

Ruby Cannon – Love Machine

Melbourne’s Ruby Cannon has captured the spirit of 60s and 70s rock ‘n’ roll with her latest single, “Love Machine.” Combining influences like Patti Smith with the psychedelia of The Dandy Warhols, Ruby layers this gritty nostalgia with a modern twist, creating something timeless yet fresh. Cannon’s raspy, magnetic vocals float atop retro-styled guitar riffs that pulse with an infectious energy. It’s a track that revels in its sultry, seductive tone, unapologetically bold yet surprisingly tender.

Cannon describes “Love Machine” as her first love song, but don’t expect the usual tropes. It’s an ode to vulnerability, an offering of unfiltered devotion with a sexier edge. With the guitarist Vyv’s production, you can hear the personalities of each band member, a cohesion that speaks to their collective power. With over 105K streams on previous singles, Ruby and her band, Ruby and The Cannons, are proving they’re more than a flash in the indie rock pan— they’re the real deal.

Gia Darcy – Crash Test

Gia Darcy’s much-anticipated Crash Test EP takes dreamy pop and blends it with indie and singer-songwriter sensibilities, showcasing her evolution as an artist. Written across Los Angeles and Eora/Sydney, Darcy’s EP dives into fresh romantic beginnings, platonic connections, and the complexity of human emotion. Collaborating with Liam Quinn (Ruel, Peach PRC), Darcy creates a rich sonic palette that feels both ethereal and grounded.

Singles like “Nice Things” and “Next Life” offer glimpses into her deeply personal yet relatable storytelling, while “Make Me Wanna” is a nostalgic daydream dipped in reverb. Darcy masterfully balances emotional highs and lows, and the Crash Test EP highlights her ability to craft songs that feel intimate yet universal. Darcy is quickly solidifying her place in Australia’s dream-pop elite.

Greta Stanley – Greatest Hit

Greta Stanley continues her upward trajectory with “Greatest Hit,” a pop-infused track that showcases her knack for poignant storytelling. Coated with shimmering production from Cheekbone, Stanley’s songwriting delves into the complexities of self-love, examining how we juggle our personal growth with relationships. It’s a song that feels equal parts tender and triumphant, reminding listeners that prioritizing mental health is an ongoing process, not a finish line.

The single’s infectious hooks and reflective lyrics position it as a standout from her upcoming album If I Get In, Where Would I Go? There’s a sense of liberation in Stanley’s vocals, as if she’s peeling back layers of self-doubt to reveal a resilient, brighter version of herself. And for listeners going through their own struggles, “Greatest Hit” feels like the soundtrack to finding inner strength.

Hayley Mary – Eighteen

Hayley Mary’s new single, “Eighteen,” blends gothic synth-pop with flashes of nostalgic rock, creating a soundscape as eerie as it is anthemic. Drawing inspiration from a road trip in LA and a chance encounter with The Killers’ music, Mary channels youthful yearning into something dark and romantic. The accompanying vampire-themed video, co-starring Heartbreak High’s Bryn Chapman Parish, further cements the song’s haunting undertones.

With production by Lachlan Mitchell (The Jezabels) and a hint of new-wave influences like Annie Lennox and The Cure, “Eighteen” is a sonic rollercoaster. As Mary gears up for her debut solo album Roman XS, this single sets the tone for a record brimming with 80s-meets-modern indie rock energy. It’s a track that demands attention, inviting listeners to dance with its demons.

Little Quirks – Self-Titled Album

Family trio Little Quirks are delivering a captivating blend of indie-folk and rock in their latest self-titled album. The harmonies between sisters Abbey and Mia Toole and cousin Jaymi Toole create an irresistible warmth, while their folk-rock foundation allows them to explore more personal themes, such as relationships and escapism. Their sound has matured, drawing comparisons to Of Monsters and Men and First Aid Kit, but with a distinct Australian edge.

The record bursts with catchy hooks and heartfelt lyrics, blending their youthful exuberance with life’s bittersweet moments. Little Quirks have always thrived on their familial connection, and it’s evident that this album is a deeply personal reflection of that bond. This release is bound to further solidify their reputation as one of Australia’s most exciting indie-folk acts.

Joan & The Giants – How Could You?

Joan & The Giants take listeners on an emotional journey with their latest single “How Could You?” The indie-rock quartet from Perth has mastered the art of wrapping raw emotion in dreamy soundscapes, and this new release is no exception. With frontwoman Grace Newton-Wordsworth’s haunting vocals, the track explores feelings of betrayal and heartbreak, building towards a cathartic finale where anger takes center stage.

Touring with Belinda Carlisle, Joan & The Giants continue to make waves on Australia’s live music scene. With this track’s slow-burning intensity, lush instrumentation, and gripping narrative, “How Could You?” is another example of the band’s unique ability to turn personal pain into something universally resonant.

Cayci

Sydney-based indie artist Caysi has released their new EP, Further Down the Road. Blending the emotional depth of indie folk with the vibrant energy of indie pop, this EP delves into themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. Over the past few years, Caysi has collaborated with local artist Neptune, achieving over 2 million streams on their joint tracks.

For this EP, Cayci and Neptune crafted two new songs specifically for the project: “Grace” and “Dirt.” Notably, “Dirt” is a finalist in the Listen Up Music’s Songwriting Prize 2024. Further Down the Road is a poignant and dynamic addition to Caysi’s growing body of work, showcasing their evolving sound and lyrical depth.

Street Legal

Adelaide’s energetic post-punk outfit Street Legal returns with their electrifying new single, Cardio. Fresh off shows with Magic Dirt and Regurgitator, the band delivers a dynamic track inspired by Roxane Gay’s empowering words on self-acceptance. With powerful vocals from Matt Hayward and pulsating drum and synth sequences, Cardio boldly challenges societal body standards and celebrates self-confidence.

Recorded at Interim Studios with Matt Shultz and mixed by GRAMMY winner Hugo Nicolson, Cardio merges past and future sounds, blending new wave, synth-pop, and post-punk into a fun, thought-provoking anthem. The single, mastered by Joe Carra, reflects Street Legal’s knack for creating impactful music with a message. The band will officially launch Cardio at The Grace Emily in Adelaide on September 27, with support from Eli & The Truth and Flowerbed.

Jack Panther

Alt-pop storyteller Jack Panther marks a new chapter in his musical journey with the release of his latest single, Changes. This track is the first glimpse into an exciting new series of singles from the London-based, Auckland-born artist. Following his successful 2022 single WEEKEND AT BERNIES, Changes represents a fresh direction for Jack, exploring the theme of inevitable transformation.

Co-produced and co-written with Will McGillivray and Tarn PK, Changes was crafted during a spontaneous writing session at Joel Little’s Big Fan studio in Auckland. Inspired by the shifting sunlight in the studio, the song reflects on Jack’s own experiences with change and uncertainty. With its hypnotic vocals, layered harmonies, and a blend of acoustic and electric guitars, Changes merges introspection with an empowering message.

Local the Neighbour

Melbourne-based musician David Quested, known creatively as Local The Neighbour, is set to release his highly anticipated sophomore EP, VALLEY pt.2, on November 22. This new collection continues to explore the intricacies of life, juxtaposing serious themes like toxic masculinity with lighter moments such as the joys of canine companionship.

The EP’s first single, “Noose,” is a deeply reflective and tender track that delves into Quested’s sheltered upbringing and the subsequent realization of the world’s darker aspects. The song combines heavy lyrical content with a delicate, dreamlike sound, influenced by artists like Alex G and Slow Pulp. Quested wrote, self-recorded, and self-produced the track, with mixing by Melina Duterte (Jay Som) and mastering by Greg Obis (Slow Pulp).

Head over to Happy’s Mixtape for more new music.