TIFFANY is done with all the mind games and R&b sizzler ‘Pretty Game’

TIFFANY unmasks the complexities of toxic romance on ‘Pretty Game’, a propulsive R&b sizzler that sees the Australian musician enlist 4orttune.

Sitting firmly within the pulsating trap rhythms and enchanting vocals of R&B, the track brims with catchy snares, sauntering synth beats and 808 drums.

There’s an enchanting quality to the production, which flits between seductive downbeats and punchier rhythms with finesse.

Perhaps the major drawcard of the sound is its drums, which provide an energetic backdrop around which TIFFANY moulds her cadence and delivery.

It instantly recalls the likes of TIFFANY’s peers like Lara Andallo, offering a welcome slice of R&b in an Australian music landscape that feels deprived of it.

The dark R&b elements afford ‘Pretty Game’ a sense of sensuality and confidence, helped along by the sheer energy of TIFFANY’s vocals.

Here, she skates from lilting and angelic harmonies to a more sultry, brooding delivery, at times accompanied by airy whispered harmonies.

The opening of the track features the kind of hazy, distorted vocals you’d hear on a SZA cut, and TIFFANY possesses a clear knack for stretching her vocal acrobatically around whatever the beat calls for.

She switches flows with confidence, at times veering towards the speedy cadences of rap while retaining the more soulful vocals that are also her strong suit.

It’s this flexibility of delivery that makes the collaboration with 4orttune work so well, a musician also able to dip in and out of vocal tempos in a way that remains consistently engaging.

Like any great R&b track, the chemistry between the pair also steals focus, helped along by TIFFANY’s backing harmonies during his verse.

Much of the symbiosis boils down to TIFFANY’s enrapturing performance, with layered vocal stacks that prove altogether spellbinding and contribute to the pair’s call-and-response storytelling.

Here, TIFFANY muses on toxic relationships and the love, manipulation and mind games that often underpin them.

While TIFFANY at first finds this kind of romance alluring, the lyrics detail her realisation that such love is ultimately not good for her, vowing to avoid “falling through the cracks” and acknowledge that a partner is “making all the wrong moves.”

What all of it amounts to is an irresistible R&b track that arrives on what’s sure to be a breakout moment for TIFFANY.

Listen to her track ‘Pretty Game’ below.