Get ready for a weekend of eclectic music, delicious food, and unforgettable memories at Gum Ball

With a line-up as good as this and a hella good vibe to boot, just give us a reason not to go.

The Gum Ball festival, with its mesmerizing lineup, community-based atmosphere, and array of activities, is an Australian festival experience that you won’t want to miss.

Need a reason to go to one of the most chill, cool af family-friendly festivals this side of the equator? Well read on friend, we’ve got you. From the legendary grunge band Mudhoney to local legends Party Dozen, Paul Dempsey, Flowertruck, Darren Hanlon and Baby Animals, not to mention the stack of up-and-coming artists from a range of genres, including The Sheepdogs, Cable Ties, and Turtle Skull. The Gum Ball’s lineup is carefully curated to offer something for everyone.

Need another reason? The Gum Ball is not just a festival, it’s a lifestyle. This unique festival experience not only offers a carefully curated lineup of incredible acts from across Australia and the world, but a range of activities and workshops focused on health and well-being, creativity and bushcraft, sustainability and even skateboarding!

With its relaxed atmosphere, gourmet food options, and stunning location in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales, The Gum Ball truly offers a one-of-a-kind festival experience.

But what really sets The Gum Ball apart is its commitment to community. Spearheaded by husband and wife duo Magpie and Jess, the festival is run by a crew that knows their music, and most importantly knows what makes for a truly captivating and memorable festival

experience. With a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, this festival is the perfect place to connect with like-minded people and make new friends. And with a range of activities and workshops focused on building community and fostering relationships, The Gum Ball truly offers an experience like no other.

Need another reason? The late-night silent disco…need we say more? The Gum Ball offers festival-goers a chance to dance the night away under the stars.

So if you’re looking for a festival experience that’s all about great music, community, and sustainability, look no further than The Gum Ball. Get your tickets now and join us for an unforgettable weekend in the stunning Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

More fax and ticket info here.