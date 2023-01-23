Journey to The Other Side with Party Dozen

The Other Side is a bold, boundary-pushing experience that explodes with experimental dance, music, and light.

Over three nights at the Campbelltown Arts Centre, Party Dozen are set to explore ‘our inherent conditioning and desire to find resilience and sustenance in times of great upheaval’ through music, dance, and visuals, making for a truly unique multi-sensory experience.

Experimental music duo Party Dozen (Kirsty Tickle and Jonathan Boulet) and Choreographer Brianna Kell team up to create a feast of physical, sonic, and visual collisions that explore our need to rebuild and re-emerge from significant challenges and change.

Jodie Whalen’s immersive light installation adds a final touch of sci-fi surrealism, testing the audience’s perceptions of time and subverting reality. This gritty, raw new work blurs the lines between music gig and state-driven dance, pushing physical boundaries to expand both genres.

Party Dozen are known for their genre-blending sound and use of unconventional instruments and techniques to create a unique and dynamic listening experience. If you have ever caught them live, you’ll know it’s a life-changing experience that fills your ear holes, and your soul hole with their very own brand of electrifying and heart-stopping free jazz. They are very well known for their intense and engaging live performances, which have garnered the duo some major critical acclaim for their work.

Party Dozens’ recent release sees the duo team up with Nick cave, in the engaging and explosive gem Macca The Mutt.

Check out The Other Side Performance times and tickets here and get ready to journey to "THE OTHER SIDE."

Thursday 23 February 2023, 7.30pm – Opening Night

Friday 24 February 2023, 7.30pm

Saturday 25 February 2023, 7.30pm