Eels are two hot seconds away from embarking on highly anticipated tour

It’s hard not to love a band that can make you cry and dance at the same time, and that’s exactly what the Eels have been doing for over two decades.

Ah, the enigmatic Eels are back on the road again. After a prolonged absence from the touring circuit, and a cool cameo, in Marvels “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (which is perhaps one of coolest cameos of all time).

The Eels are set to embark on a massive run of shows that is sure to leave fans clamouring for more.

Kicking things off on March 26, 2023, in Nottingham, UK, the Eels will be crisscrossing the globe until they wrap up their tour on June 30, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

For those not familiar with the band, the Eels are the brainchild of Mark Oliver Everett. Their unique brand of melancholic rock has captivated audiences for over two decades, with each release showcasing Everett’s undeniable songwriting prowess.

But what can we expect from this upcoming tour? Well, if past performances are any indication, fans can expect a visceral and emotional experience that will leave them feeling both drained and uplifted. Everett’s raw and confessional lyrics coupled with the band’s tight instrumentation creates a sound that is both sonically pleasing and emotionally cathartic.

No doubt the Eels are poised to take their fans on a ride they won’t soon forget, and is sure to be a highlight for music lovers worldwide. The release of their latest studio album, “Extreme Witchcraft,” in 2022 has left fans yearning for more, hoping to hear a mix of classic Eels tracks and new gems from the band’s elusive discography.

Regardless, it’s clear that the Eels are a band that values their live performances, and this tour is sure to be no exception. From the moody introspection of “Novocaine for the Soul” to the bombastic energy of “Souljacker Pt. I,” the Eels’ diverse catalog ensures that there will be something for everyone on this tour.

So, get ready to rock out with the Eels as they bring their signature brand of raw and emotional rock to a city near you. This is a tour that you won’t want to miss. Tour Dates here.

Watch 25 years of EELS live in 8 minutes to get you in the mood: