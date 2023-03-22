Sly Stone, the enigmatic frontman of the funk and psychedelic powerhouse Sly and the Family Stone, is set to release his memoir titled “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” detailing his trailblazing career and turbulent personal life.

Legendary funk musician, Sly Stone, of Sly and the Family Stone, has announced the release of his memoir, “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)”, set to be published on September 28th, 2023 via White Rabbit books. The memoir was written in collaboration with Ben Greenman, who has previously worked on memoirs with other musicians such as George Clinton and Brian Wilson.

Stone, whose real name is Sylvester Stewart, is known for his groundbreaking music that mixed genres and broke barriers. The synopsis for the book describes him as “one of the few indisputable geniuses of pop music”, and promises to finally reveal the man behind the music. Stone has been notoriously private, and his disappearance from the spotlight has left fans wondering about his life and legacy.

The book was pre-empted by Lee Brackstone, publisher of White Rabbit books, who was thrilled to have the opportunity to publish Stone’s memoir. Brackstone described Stone as a “funk visionary who re-set the dial in the late 60s and in so doing anticipated the hip hop revolution to come”, and believes that the book will deliver on the expectations of Stone’s fans.

Stone himself expressed excitement about finally sharing his story, saying, “For as long as I can remember folks have been asking me to tell my story, I wasn’t ready. I had to be in a new frame of mind to become Sylvester Stewart again to tell the true story of Sly Stone. It’s been a wild ride and hopefully my fans enjoy it too.”

The memoir includes a foreword by Questlove, and was created in collaboration with Stone’s manager, Arlene Hirschkowitz. With its promise to finally shed light on the life of one of music’s greatest trailblazers, “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” is set to be a must-read for fans of Sly Stone and funk music in general.