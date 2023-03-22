Saint Lane’s musical journey: From tragedy to triumph and his latest release 3:33

Get ready to meet the versatile New Zealand born singer-songwriter-rapper-producer, Saint Lane, as he talks about his journey in the music industry and his latest single, ‘3:33’.

New Zealand born singer-songwriter-rapper-producer Saint Lane opens up about his music career, personal life, and his latest single, ‘3:33.’ Saint Lane has been drawing influences from various genres such as pop, rap, and indie rock, taking inspiration from artists like Kanye West and Julia Jacklin.

Having shared stages with renowned artists such as Rick Ross, Lime Cordiale, Baker Boy, Earl Sweatshirt, and 360, Lane has also demonstrated his multi-instrumental skills as a touring member of Bootleg Rascal and Peach Fur. After releasing music under various pseudonyms and signing a record deal with Ministry of Sound, Lane’s father’s unexpected death in 2019 inspired his 2020 EP ‘If I Leave You In The Fire’, which garnered over one million streams.

However, some rough experiences in the industry and 41 cancelled shows in 2021 led Lane to quit music and start managing a company called Ability Abroad, where he looks after young adults with disabilities by helping them achieve their dreams. Eventually, Lane returned to music and released his latest album ‘I Thought My Name Was Cursed’ ahead of his national tour supporting bbno$.

Lane’s latest single, ‘3:33,’ showcases a charming style of late-night indie pop that sees the lighter side of a relationship coming to an end. Lane explains the song is more of an “ah well” than some Adele breakup anthem and blends Harry Styles and Gang of Youths’ styles. In our chat, Lane also shares his love for his suburb of Broadbeach, his ultimate day, and his passion for storytelling that was fueled by a childhood book series that he recently rediscovered on Twitter.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

SAINT LANE: My schedule is pretty red hot. I work as a concierge at a hotel from 11pm-7am, host a breakfast radio show from 7:15am-10am then from 4pm-9pm work as a disability support worker. I try to sleep in that gap. I do music stuff on weekends.

HAPPY: Tell us about your suburb, what do you love/not love about where you live?

SAINT LANE:I live in Broadbeach which has some great food spots but it’s also pretty touristy with the casino and mall being a street away. I love how central it is to everything on the Gold Coast though.

HAPPY: Describe your ultimate day?

SAINT LANE: Wake up after 8 hours of sleep (8 hours of sleep is a fantasy ay this point), go to O Bagel for breakfast with a homie. Jump in a studio with my boy Logan, make a song. Meet up with the Bootleg Rascal boys at Rick Shores for bug rolls and oysters for lunch. Play a show that night. Afterparty at Suga. This is a day I’ve lived multiple times but it’s always a beautiful one.

HAPPY: Which tv show are you currently watching?

SAINT LANE: The Last of Us & The Mandalorian. Pedro Pascal is on fire. I need to start watching that redcliffe dolphins documentary.

HAPPY: What did you read or watch growing up that fuelled your passion for storytelling?

SAINT LANE: Fire question. There was some book series I was obsessed with when I was a kid, the cover was like gold bronze with a knight on the cover. I saw the cover art on some nostalgia twitter page recently and got emotional for some reason.

HAPPY: What did you read or watch last that opened your eyes and mind to a new perspective?

SAINT LANE: I watch Kill Tony every week, I love hearing how people from all walks of life are living, especially when a comedian with a disability performs.

HAPPY: Tell us about your creative community.

SAINT LANE: Gold Coast has got a scene right now. Peach Fur, Chutney, Buttered, Bootleg Rascal, Wharves, Local Safari, The Ropes, Stingin Rogers. I could literally shout-out cool bands from here all day.

HAPPY: Can you tell us a bit about 3:33, and the writing/recording process

SAINT LANE: Fun fact about the recording process is I wrote the whole song to just a metronome and recorded the vocals without production and Miggy produced the song around the vocal. There’s a song on the album called Christmas Eve where we did this again, I think I might make my entire next album like that, it makes the production part really exciting in the studio listening to it come to life in reverse.

HAPPY: Do you have a dream studio you would like to work with, or are you more interested in creating the ultimate home studio? And if so, what does that look like?

SAINT LANE: I wanna do at least one track at Abbey Road. Drop an Abbey Road Freestyle song on YouTube with a little video in London

HAPPY: Can you talk about a particularly memorable performance or moment in your music career that stands out to you?

SAINT LANE: I threw up on stage opening for JID in Melbourne about 3 weeks before the pandemic. Fuckin shoeys

HAPPY: How has your music evolved over time, and what are the key themes and ideas that run through your work?

SAINT LANE: I’ve always tried to be genre-less. Hickeys, the first single from my first project was basically a reggae song and that’s coming off the back of signing to my old label as a rapper. I’ve never tried to make the same song twice and same goes for this new project

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

SAINT LANE: Seeing my friends win

Listen to 3:33 below: