Book reveal: the highly anticipated ‘Age of Vice’

One of the most highly anticipated books in recent times, Deepti Kapoor’s Age of Vice finally revealed its long-awaited cover design.

Deepti Kapoor’s, fans awoke yesterday to the news of the long-awaited Age of Vice book reveal on Good Morning America. Slated for release on January 3, 2023, Age of Vice, is one of the most anticipated novels in recent memory.

Having sold rights in fifteen territories, and sparked a 20-way bidding war for film rights won by FX and Fox 21. Fans and publishers alike, have been waiting almost seven years for her follow-up from her debut novel, A Bad Character.

Kapoor’s new book, a gripping literary thriller, part crime, and part family saga, is set against the backdrop of modern-day India. Deftly shifting through time and perspective, Age of Vice is an epic, action-packed story propelled by the seductive wealth, startling corruption, and bloodthirsty violence of the Wadia family — loved by some, loathed by others, feared by all.

Emboldened in gold lettering, on a black background, Age of Vice reflects in its title, the immoral pleasures of money, pleasure, and power.

“Age of Vice is a good old-fashioned gangster story, impossible to put down. It’s a novel garlanded with Shakespearean flourishes-star-crossed lovers, secret identities, complicated conspiracies-exploring timeless questions of family, loyalty, and fate” Rumaan Alam, National Book Award finalist and New York Times bestselling author of Leave the World Behind.

The jacket for #AgeOfVice was revealed on #GoodMorningAmerica an hour ago!https://t.co/R8dy8geOmY

Preorder here: https://t.co/HEA00RihnG

This is a bingeworthy book: incredibly satisfying, brilliant storytelling, unforgettable characters, deep corruption, astonishing debauchery. — Fleet (@FleetReads) April 4, 2022

Deepti Kapoor grew up in Northern India and attended college in New Delhi, where she worked for several years as a journalist. Kapoors, debut novel Bad Character, was met with rave reviews and was nominated for the prestigious Prix Médicis étranger. The New York Times called it a “Searing, intoxicating…. The story of a young woman’s hunger to be free.”

Age of Vice is set for release on the 3rd of January 2023.