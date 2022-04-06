The force is strong with ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’

The ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ brings all nine titles from the Skywalker universe into a game that is packed full of things to do!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the next in a long line of incredible LEGO games encompassing all nine Skywalker saga films into a single, incredibly extensive game.

Created through a collaborative development between TT Games and the Lucasfilm Games team, and published by Warner Bros. Games, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is huge. Not only in the story but with activities available to you.

We got our hands on some gameplay earlier and it was a joy to play. There were a number of fun quirky moments experienced at the beginning as we jumped into the beginning of A New Hope. Many that made me laugh.

There are definitely different ways to play this game and it all comes down to the type of gamer that you are.

If you’re a gamer and Star Wars fan, you might want to play the game in a linear fashion; rushing from mission to mission to keep the story going at a pace similar to the movies. The game won’t punish you if this is how you enjoy playing.

If you’re like me, however, you will find yourself spending hours in a single area looking for everything and anything the world has to offer. Some areas are hidden with interactive puzzles, while some ‘interactive points of interest’ provide the game with another opportunity to bring a smile to your face.

Regardless of the playstyle, the game allows people to grab it for a couple of minutes or for a couple of hours and, word of warning, time and fly bye with this game.

We’re going to be releasing some gameplay of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga so make sure you come back to check it out or head over to the YouTube channel!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.