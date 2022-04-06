Louis Theroux is heading on tour with Stormzy for an interview series

Everyone’s favourite journalist, Louis Theroux, is going on tour with British rapper Stormzy as part of a new interview series.

Louis Theroux has announced he’s working on a new series of interviews featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment and we could not be more excited.

As you probably could have gathered from the headline, his first guest will be Stormzy, with Louis joining the rapper on tour and spending time loitering around his home in true Louis style, to produce “an in-depth and personally revealing encounter”.

The six-part series, The Louis Theroux Interviews will feature a different entertainers, with the full list of guests yet to be announced.

“I’m so excited to be embarking on this new series – something very different to the kind of TV I normally make. This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion, and humour,” Louis revealed.

“To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can’t wait to get going.”

If you’ve seen any previous interviews with Stormzy, you’d know how charming and sweet he can be, particularly the interview he did for VICE, letting 3rd grade students ask him whatever questions they wanted.

The pair have previously shared a lot of love for each other on Twitter so it’s great to see that they will be spending a bit of time together to film the new show.

@Stormzy1 So honoured to see this! Great interview too. pic.twitter.com/XaREEtyRci — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) February 19, 2017

Louis has even been caught standing alone in the crowd at a Stormzy concert.

louis theroux standing in the crowd alone at stormzy. obsessed pic.twitter.com/JbXua958J8 — zoë walker ☻ (@zoew4lker) April 4, 2022

The release date for The Louis Theroux Interviews is yet to be announced, but the series will be available to watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.