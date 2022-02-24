Since emerging in recent years, singer-songwriter Aislinn Young has carved a unique path through the Sydney indie rock scene.

She specialises in creating ethereal folk-tinged soundscapes, but her voice elevates these spacious songs to soaring heights. Slow Dive — the song she brought to the Live at Enmore studios — is the epitome of this approach.

As yet unreleased, Slow Dive will no doubt become a staple of Aislinn Young’s setlist. It’s a swooning epic, with the clarity, character, and power of the artist’s voice taking centre stage.

Slow Dive was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Daniel Shaw.