Allerdyce is in high spirits on ‘Spoon Song’ , the Sydney artist’s uplifting, unreleased single brought to life with a Live From Happy session.

Despite only having a handful of singles to their name, inner-west based Allerdyce has crafted a unique musical persona.

Allerdyce, who borrows her stage name from her grandmother’s maiden name, made her debut with 2021’s ‘Cake For Breakfast’, a piano-led ballad that established her enrapturing vocals.

Then came last year’s ‘Keep My Piece’, a dreamy slice of synth-pop that racked up the streams and solidified Allerdyce’s rising star status.

Now, the 20-something indie pop star swings by our office for another edition of Live From Happy, this time armed with a live band and her unreleased single ‘Spoon Song’.

The upbeat, folksy track sketches yet more contours of Allerdyce’s artistry, and is based on wanting to help a friend in need but not knowing exactly how.

“If I could tie you up to a spoon, tie it on a balloon” she sings, “you know I would, make it all a little lighter.”

The feel-good ditty informs Allerdyce’s Pick You Up With A Spoon tour, which will take the singer-songwriter to shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Port Kembla throughout April. Find ticketing details here.

Find out more about Allerdyce via Instagram.

