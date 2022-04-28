Melbourne artist Allysha Joy recently visited the Live from Happy studios. She brought her new release Still Dreaming: a soulful, jazz-inspired track that features Melbourne-based singer Rara Zulu.

Just before heading off on tour overseas, Allysha swung by the Live From Happy studio to perform Still Dreaming — the second single from her self-produced sophomore album, Torn : Tonic due for release in May 2022.

Flying solo on the Happy Studios piano, she didn’t need a band to fill the space with her singular energy. Supremely soulful and energetic, Still Dreaming is a cathartic and life-affirming experience, for performer and audience.

Still Dreaming was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Dan Shaw, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.