Allysha Joy Performs ‘Still Dreaming’ Live From Happy
Melbourne artist Allysha Joy recently visited the Live from Happy studios. She brought her new release Still Dreaming: a soulful, jazz-inspired track that features Melbourne-based singer Rara Zulu.
Just before heading off on tour overseas, Allysha swung by the Live From Happy studio to perform Still Dreaming — the second single from her self-produced sophomore album, Torn : Tonic due for release in May 2022.
Flying solo on the Happy Studios piano, she didn’t need a band to fill the space with her singular energy. Supremely soulful and energetic, Still Dreaming is a cathartic and life-affirming experience, for performer and audience.
Still Dreaming was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Dan Shaw, Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.
Here’s what Allysha had to say about Still Dreaming before taking to the stage:
“This tune is about finding the light, positivity and joy in everyday life. It’s a little mental health momento for me, and I hope that it brings some sense of joy or healing or sunshine to you.”
