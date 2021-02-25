Andy Bull is a singular songwriting and production talent from Sydney. Throughout his career, he’s deftly woven folk-inflected lyricism into his colourful electronic productions.

It’s All Connected marks his return from a lengthy recording hiatus. It’s an effervescent slice of funk, set amid a soundscape of airy synths, saturated drums and his trademark falsetto.

For his Live at Enmore session, however, It’s All Connected was transformed into something else entirely.

It’s All Connected was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Radi Safi