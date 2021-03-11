Though we just emerged from an era of lockdown, 2020 was a breakout year for Annie Hamilton. She released a stunning, self-titled EP, appeared on Triple J’s Like a Version, all the while maintaining a career in fashion design.

The multi-faceted artist effortlessly recast her soaring indie-rock anthem Panic as an eerie and atmospheric slow burn for her Live at Enmore session.

Despite the reinterpretation — which featured Jenny McCullagh of I Know Leopard on violin — Hamilton’s flair for melody and talent for unwinding a compelling narrative was there for all to see.

Panic was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Radi Safi