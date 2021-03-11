Annie Hamilton Performs ‘Panic’ Live at Enmore
Though we just emerged from an era of lockdown, 2020 was a breakout year for Annie Hamilton. She released a stunning, self-titled EP, appeared on Triple J’s Like a Version, all the while maintaining a career in fashion design.
The multi-faceted artist effortlessly recast her soaring indie-rock anthem Panic as an eerie and atmospheric slow burn for her Live at Enmore session.
Despite the reinterpretation — which featured Jenny McCullagh of I Know Leopard on violin — Hamilton’s flair for melody and talent for unwinding a compelling narrative was there for all to see.
Panic was Mixed and Recorded by Dan Shaw and Radi Safi
Though there were only two musicians, they made their presence felt in the space. McCullagh’s violin and vocal harmony was the perfect foil for Hamilton’s gritty guitar and spacious, intimate vocal delivery.
“I wrote Panic a few years ago, in Iceland, on a residency and recorded on a voice memo and then forgot about it,” says Hamilton. “And then I found it going through my voice memos about two years later…Panic is about that all-consuming sense of self-doubt that stops you from getting anywhere.”
Check out the video below:
To find out more about Annie Hamilton and stream her music, head over to her website.