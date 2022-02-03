Emerging singer-songwriter Aodhan (aka Aidan Whitehall) has already built a solid track record of engaging releases, despite his tender years. Bursting onto the scene through the Triple J Unearthed Indigenous initiative — and with an EP and a Like A Version appearance already under his belt — things are looking up for the Wollongong artist.

Packing just his acoustic guitar and a brilliant new single, Daily Meditation, Aodhan delivered a spine-tingling performance at the Live at Enmore studios.

With lyrical twists and turns that address love and loss, the melodies and message of Daily Meditation will live with you for a long time.

Daily Meditation was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Daniel Shaw