Aodhan Performs ‘Daily Meditation’ Live at Enmore
Emerging singer-songwriter Aodhan (aka Aidan Whitehall) has already built a solid track record of engaging releases, despite his tender years. Bursting onto the scene through the Triple J Unearthed Indigenous initiative — and with an EP and a Like A Version appearance already under his belt — things are looking up for the Wollongong artist.
Packing just his acoustic guitar and a brilliant new single, Daily Meditation, Aodhan delivered a spine-tingling performance at the Live at Enmore studios.
With lyrical twists and turns that address love and loss, the melodies and message of Daily Meditation will live with you for a long time.
Daily Meditation was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Daniel Shaw
For this solo session, Aodhan travelled light. His perfectly pitched baritone, however, still had enough power to fill the studio.
Here’s what Aodhan had to say about Daily Meditation:
“It’s about certain people that you really like and them not knowing about it… something that you play out in your head, but it’s not really like that at all.”
For more on Aodhan, follow him on Instagram.