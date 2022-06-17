Bambi O’Hara along with Esther on the harp and Jesse on the Happy piano gave us a stunning version of Religion at the Happy Studios.

Maintaining the mood of her 4th single, we were mesmerised by the arrangement they performed and we drew ourselves closer to the lyrics Bambi O’Hara sang.

Here’s what Bambi O’Hara had to say about Religion before taking to the stage:

“It’s about when your friends, family or loved ones believe a different religion or faith to what you believe and the struggles and confusion that might arise from that and the emotions you have to push through.”

Check out the performance below:

For more on Bambi O’Hara, head over to her Instagram.